Six sworn to local offices
Several local public officials were sworn into office Tuesday.

Members of the Jackson County Commission, Paul Donofro Jr., Alex McKinnie and Jim Peacock, were sworn that morning. New Jackson County School Superintendent Steve Benton and Jackson County School Board members, Stacey Goodson and Tony Pumphrey, were sworn early that afternoon.

Several constitutional officers will be sworn into office on Jan. 5, including new Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield and new Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Carol Dunaway. Incumbent Jackson County Property Appraiser Rebecca Morris-Haid, incumbent Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock and incumbent Jackson County Clerk of Court Clay Rooks will be re-sworn that day, as well, to serve another term.

