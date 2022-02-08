Six-vehicle crash blocks westbound I-10 in Walton County

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a six-vehicle crash Tuesday that sent one person to an area hospital via helicopter, another by ambulance, and closed a section of the westbound lanes of Interstate 10.

The crash occurred near Mile Marker 89 in Walton County. Both the lanes were closed for several hours beginning around 5:36 a.m. Tuesday, but around noon one had been opened with traffic moving slowly.

FHP issued a brief press release on the matter around 11 a.m., saying the collision was still under investigation.

The vehicles involved included two commercial trucks, two pickup trucks and two cars.

Multiple Agencies responded to assist FHP including Walton County Sheriff's Office, Walton County Fire/EMS, Argyle Fire Rescue, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and Walton County Emergency Management.