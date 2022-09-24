Sliding through the seasons

Kenneth and April Clayton opened their business, Xtreme Jumps, about six summers ago after they say how much fun and profit could be had in providing inflatables and yard-party games for youngsters.

Located in Sneads, the couple’s yard was filled with three of their biggest inflatables, all pumped up for cleaning and, eventually, storage, as the season starts giving way to cooler fall temperatures. They have some bouncy houses, an 18-ft. double slide, a 22-ft. single slide and at least one 20-ft. single — they’re constantly growing their group of assets, which also include portable basketball hoops, football toss equipment, ring toss and bag toss pieces. They have enough to fully outfit a party for kids.

Both have full-time jobs at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, so they’ve had to hire some help to get all the cleaning and sanitizing that must be done — Martrice Parham has been with them about six months and was a very busy man on a recent hot weekday following a big party.

Kenneth Clayton said he and his wife share in the responsibilities of owning a business: She does the paperwork and books the parties, while he gets the equipment to and from the locations, inflates and deflates the pieces, and loads them on and off the trailer that hauls them behind the truck.

They primarily serve all of Jackson and Gadsden counties but are open to other locations as well as they build their business together.