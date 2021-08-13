Small business booming in Jackson County

Shopping plazas on the east end of Marianna are seeing fresh life in recent weeks as several new small businesses have opened up to join the bigger anchoring concerns there.

Tallahassee Eye Center has opened Marianna Eye Center not far away and a formerly online-only beauty supply concern has set up shop as it expands to also enter into the brick-and-mortar space where shoppers can browse in person.

In the Marianna shopping plaza anchored by places like Tractor Supply Co., the Panda Buffet restaurant and the Goodwill thrift store, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held two ribbon cuttings just this week and other new businesses had opened there ahead of those events as well.

“We are pleased to see the new business activity in this once vibrant plaza,” said Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Garling. “In addition to Chamber members Ruffle Gang and Good Life Nutrition, other new businesses include the relocation of a local gymnastics facility and a Caribbean restaurant,” she continued.

“This is a good indicator of our continued recovery from Hurricane Michael and businesses learning to navigate through the continued pandemic.”