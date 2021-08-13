Small business booming in Jackson County

Shopping plazas on the east end of Marianna are seeing fresh life in recent weeks as several new small businesses have opened up to join the bigger anchoring concerns there.
Tallahassee Eye Center has opened Marianna Eye Center not far away and a formerly online-only beauty supply concern has set up shop as it expands to also enter into the brick-and-mortar space where shoppers can browse in person.
In the Marianna shopping plaza anchored by places like Tractor Supply Co., the Panda Buffet restaurant and the Goodwill thrift store, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held two ribbon cuttings just this week and other new businesses had opened there ahead of those events as well.
“We are pleased to see the new business activity in this once vibrant plaza,” said Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Garling. “In addition to Chamber members Ruffle Gang and Good Life Nutrition, other new businesses include the relocation of a local gymnastics facility and a Caribbean restaurant,” she continued.
“This is a good indicator of our continued recovery from Hurricane Michael and businesses learning to navigate through the continued pandemic.”
Jemison Heating and Air of Altha has opened a shop in Marianna now, as well, that one down the way on State Road 71 South, the busy route that leads to Interstate 10.
On Aug. 7, Salty Mane Beauty Bar X Boutique had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4215 Kelson Avenue. It had formerly been online only.
Salty Mane Beauty Bar X Boutique is owned and operated by Brooke Melvin and Christina Scorza. Established in 2020, formerly as Salty Beach Boutique, an online boutique, it is now known as Salty Mane Beauty Bar X Boutique with a brick-and-mortar expansion. The salon has products and a variety of services including men’s and women’s hairstyling, customized color and cutting, specializing in lived-in color and hand tied extensions. Call 850-482-2478 for more information about the business.
Grand Opening of Eye Associates of Marianna had a grand opening at 3009 4th Street on Monday, Aug. 9, with Dr. Ken Kato the primary provider there. It’s currently open from roughly 8:40 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. on alternating Mondays, with the next dates set as Aug. 23 and Sept. 13. The opening hours are currently fluid and subject to change as the concern gets its feet on the ground. Kato will “specialize in cataract surgery with premium technology to help achieve spectacle independence; treatment of advanced glaucoma including laser, MIGS (Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries), and surgery; and comprehensive ophthalmology,” according to the press release associated with the grand opening. Call 850-878-6161 for more information about the business.
The Chamber and Ruffle Gang LLC had an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 3-5 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of Ruffle Gang at 2818 Hwy. 71, Suite A, in Marianna.
Ruffle Gang is owned and operated by Aarion Bailey. The business specializes custom-created clothing and accessories for girls and boys, including the owner’s created tutus and ruffles for socks for children. It also has a small selection of items for mothers; customized t-shirts; vinyl monogramming; and custom home décor including wreaths and welcome boards. Call 850-693-4121 for more information about the business.
The Chamber and Good Life Nutrition had an house on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 3-5:00 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of Good Life Nutrition at 2822 Hwy. 71 in Marianna.
Locally owned and operated by Christian Rogers, Good Life Nutrition is a nutrition-and-energy bar serving healthy meal replacement shakes. Call 850-209-7034 for more information about the business.
And down at the Oak Station shopping plaza, The Barbershop has recently opened and on a recent day young people were keeping the barbers fully busy there.