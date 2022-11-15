Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Marianna, and others focused on the health of the local economy are encouraging holiday shoppers to stash away some of their dollars for local shopping on Nov. 26, when they can buy from small local businesses in celebration of Small Business Saturday.

In a press release, Chamber officials listed a number of member businesses that will be open and ready for shoppers that day, and the list is expected to grow from here.

Those known at this point include: A New Chapter (Marianna), A Wild Hair Salon and Boutique (Marianna), Bespoken (Marianna), Colonics & Massage of Marianna (Marianna), Crosshairs (Marianna), Dom’s Mobile Hut (Marianna), Green Gate Olive Grove at Milk & Honey (Marianna), Jefferson Street Antiques (Marianna), McCoy's Outdoors (Marianna), Merle Norman Day Spa (Marianna), Mustard Seed at McCoy’s Outdoors, Powell Tree Farm (Sneads), Smith & Smith Jewelers (Marianna), Source Institute Massage School and Therapeutic Bodyworks of Marianna (Marianna), Southern Craft Creamery (Marianna), Southern Traditions (Marianna), The Salt Block (Marianna), and Windhams Shoe Shop (Marianna). Check the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce or Main Street Marianna Facebook Page – Small Business Saturday Event for more businesses as the list grows.

Although not on that list to date, the Everything Country store on U.S. Highway 90 in Sneads is hosting an outdoor and indoor “Market Days” event Nov. 25-26. The owners say they’ve invited and are expecting several small businesses to set up temporary outdoor stations with them there for the special dates, in addition to the longer-term vendors that have booths inside. The store opens at 8 a.m. both days.

The Chamber and Marianna Main Street encourage everyone to help promote Small Business Saturday by using #ShopSmall and #ShopSmallJaCo on Facebook, Instagram and other social networks.

“In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small® this Nov 26, the Chamber and Main Street are participating in the American Express® Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities,” the organizations said in a press release.

Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country, according to a Chamber/Main Street Marianna press release.

“Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $120 billion toward helping communities thrive,” the release states.

“An average two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in that local community. That means shopping small could help bring things like better schools, smoother roads, and new jobs to neighborhoods across the country,” it states.