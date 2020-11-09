Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging all local businesses to let the organization know if they’ll be open on Saturday, Nov. 28, in celebration of Small Business Saturday.

In an email outreach, Executive Director Tiffany Garling asked that they reply with information about their Nov. 28 plans. The Chamber will add you to its Facebook Event promotion and other marketing venues. The Chamber will also be receiving limited materials from American Express this year to distribute on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Local buyers are encouraged to set aside time for a local shopping excursion in support of the small business community at home and in doing so help stimulate the local economy.