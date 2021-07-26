 Skip to main content
Small plane lands on Interstate 10
This small vintage private plane landed safely on Interstate 10, Sunday in Santa Rosa County.

 FHP, PROVIDED

A small private vehicle landed safely on Interstate 10 Sunday in Santa Rosa County when the pilot realized he was running out of fuel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He landed it on the paved emergency lane then steered over to the grass shoulder for safety, officials said, with no injuries to the pilot or to the motoring public.

The vintage private plane landed at approximately 7:30 p.m. between mile markers 39 and 40.

It landed on the paved emergency lane and the pilot then steering over to the grass shoulder for safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were both contacted and informed, and the pilot made his own arrangements to have the plane safely removed from the area.

