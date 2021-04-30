Small scale project hints at larger things to come

Chipola College welding instructor Cody Baxter took on a special project recently for the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.

The organization needed something special to give the businesses that helped sponsor, and attended, the group’s annual banquet. Rather than spending its money on the usual beautiful but temporary table decorations, like flowers, the Chamber aimed for something more lasting. Its leadership looked to Chipola College for a partner in that quest.

Connecting with the Chipola Workforce and Economic Development division wasn’t difficult: Division Dean Darwin Gilmore and the Chamber worked closely together already, and pretty soon the Chamber was introduced to Baxter, an instructor in the school’s seven-year-old welding program, and with instructor Scott Phelps, who is over the school’s new construction technology program. The first students enrolled in the inaugural year of that study course are soon to graduate, along with fellow current students in the welding division. Their labs are side-by-side at Chipola.

But ahead of that big day taking place in just a few days, they were able to see some of their handiwork on display at the Chamber banquet.