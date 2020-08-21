 Skip to main content
Smith named Chipola College Employee of the Year
Smith named Chipola College Employee of the Year

Chipola names Smith Employee of the Year

Rachel Smith, center, has been named the college’s Career Employee of the Year for 2019-20. She is seen here with Melissa Cauley, vice president of Student Services, left, and Shannon Mercer, director of Enrollment Services.

 CHIPOLA COLLEGE, PROVIDED

Rachel Smith, Chipola College’s Senior Staff Assistant in Admissions and Registration Department, has been named the college’s Career Employee of the Year for 2019-2020.

Some of her duties include, processing new student applications, student residency, dual enrollment and transcript requests. She is essential in maintaining the productivity of the Admissions Office.

A colleague who nominated her for the award, says, “Rachel works long hours including days off and weekends to ensure that the work gets done. She is always willing to do more, help in any way needed, and to assist her teammates to get the job done. She works very hard to make students feel welcome and answers their concerns promptly.”

Smith lives in Marianna with her husband Jeremy. The Smiths have two adult sons, Colby and Randall, who are both enlisted in the U.S. Navy. They also have a daughter, Kristy, who resides with her husband and their daughter in Marianna. In her spare time, Smith enjoys spoiling her granddaughter and working on home improvement projects.

The Employee of the Year award recognizes the exceptional work of Chipola's career service employees. Candidates are nominated by fellow employees for exhibiting courtesy, motivation and professionalism. Annual winners receive a $1,000 bonus, reserved parking for a year, a one-year membership in AFC, and a $100 gift certificate from the college Book Store.

