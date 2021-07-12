Smithsonian’s 'Water/Ways' coming to Chattahoochee

A travelling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution s coming to Chattahoochee for seven weeks, starting Aug. 28 and running through Oct. 23.
“Water/Ways,” from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, will be installed in the Apalachicola Arsenal Museum on the grounds of Florida State Hospital.
It explores the lifecycle of water, its vital roles in our lives, and our impact on that critical resource.
It focuses on water’s importance to all living things, and the role than mankind plays in keeping it healthy and accessible. It explores many facets of how vital water is to the world. Its essential role in sustaining life and its place in social, environmental and historical aspects are some of the high points, and the display includes several hands-on kiosks.
The planet has a scant supply of freshwater — making up only three percent of the 326 million trillion (quintillion) gallons of water that exist on the planet. The rest, 97 percent, is salty ocean water.
Of that three percent, only one percent is readily accessible — and that through expensive extraction systems — for human use. The other two percent is locked up in ice.
The exhibition comes as awareness of a global water crisis grows.
Also on display will be a collection of works from noted photographer Clyde Butcher from his journeys along the Apalachicola River and its tributaries.
In 1992, PBS aired a documentary about him, “Visions of Florida,” and the work won a Wolfson Award. Mr. Butcher is in Florida’s Artist Hall of Fame and has received Lifetime Achievement awards for his work.
Additionally, several area artists have created water-focused pieces for the display space that will be auctioned off after the installation’s run is complete.
Some activities are being held as a run-up to the seven-week display period.
For instance, the upcoming Lunch and Learn program at the Apalachicola Arsenal Museum at noon EDT on July 15 with feature Dr. Kathleen Coates, of the North Florida Water Management Division.
This marks the start of the events lining up with the Smithsonian Museum exhibit. Those attending the L&L at the arsenal can bring their own lunch or pay at the door for a $7 lunch from Rutabaga’s. Currently, you must enter the hospital grounds through the main entrance.
You must reserve your spot at the L&L whether you order lunch or bring your own. Do that by going on the Apalachicola Arsenal Museum Historical Society’s Facebook page, leaving Linda Kranert a message there.
Kranert, the museum coordinator, had to fill out a 45-page application seeking to become a stop on the “Water/Ways” tour. Chattahoochee and just six additional rural towns in Florida were selected by the Florida Humanities Council as hosts.
“Water is an important part of everyone’s life, and we are excited to explore what it means culturally, socially and spiritually in our own community,” Kranert said in a press release. “We want to convene conversations about water and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to compliment the Smithsonian exhibition.”
Associated programs will include children’s educational events, Apalachicola Riverkeeper Clean Up Days and kayak trip, documentary screenings, guest speaker presentations and other events throughout the exhibition period, according to the release.
Apalachicola Arsenal Museum is located at Florida State Hospital, 1071 Pecan Street, Chattahoochee. Kranert can be reached at 850-794-0197 or at Linda.Kranert@myflfamilies.com.