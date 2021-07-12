Smithsonian’s 'Water/Ways' coming to Chattahoochee

A travelling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution s coming to Chattahoochee for seven weeks, starting Aug. 28 and running through Oct. 23.

“Water/Ways,” from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, will be installed in the Apalachicola Arsenal Museum on the grounds of Florida State Hospital.

It explores the lifecycle of water, its vital roles in our lives, and our impact on that critical resource.

It focuses on water’s importance to all living things, and the role than mankind plays in keeping it healthy and accessible. It explores many facets of how vital water is to the world. Its essential role in sustaining life and its place in social, environmental and historical aspects are some of the high points, and the display includes several hands-on kiosks.

The planet has a scant supply of freshwater — making up only three percent of the 326 million trillion (quintillion) gallons of water that exist on the planet. The rest, 97 percent, is salty ocean water.

Of that three percent, only one percent is readily accessible — and that through expensive extraction systems — for human use. The other two percent is locked up in ice.

The exhibition comes as awareness of a global water crisis grows.