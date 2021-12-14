Sneads joins Grand Ridge for Christmas fun

The Grand Ridge Christmas parade and festival last Friday brought big crowds of parents, grandparents and children to the main drag of the little town and its park. The city also opened its arms to a big batch of last-minute participants.

Sneads was supposed to have its parade and festival the following day, but then news of potentially bad weather in the offing that Saturday began to filter in.

So the towns joined forces. The Sneads High School band and several others that had planned to be in the Sneads parade joined Grand Ridge, instead, and the Sneads parade was cancelled.

The borders of State Road 69 South were lined with youngsters scooping up mounds of candy treats thrown their way by parade participants and then their adults lined the roadway as most of the crowd headed on into John Thomas Porter Park for the ensuing festival. Chili, hot dogs and other treats were provided by the city and its partners. The Sneads Carlisle Rose Garden Club gave away many bright red poinsettias in drawings that night as well.

Grand Ridge also set out a big display of toys, with each child welcome to take one, and Santa was also on hand to take their wish lists.

Here are some scenes from the night.