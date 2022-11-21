Sneads man critically injured in accident

In a press release, the agency said the man was driving an SUV westbound on Messer Road around 2:55 p.m. when the vehicle traveled onto the north shoulder. The driver steered back to the left and onto the roadway, but over-corrected back to the right, causing the SUV to spin clockwise and begin to overturn. He was ejected and came to final rest in the eastbound lane facing southwest. The vehicle came to final rest in the westbound lane, on its wheels, facing northeast.