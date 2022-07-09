 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sneads man pronounced dead after Gadsden County crash

A 43-year-old Sneads man was pronounced dead after a Gadsden County traffic crash on Friday, July 1.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 90 near Atwater Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency reported in a press release that he was a passenger in an SUV being driven eastbound on U.S. 90 by a 34-year-old Quincy woman when, around 5:27 p.m., the vehicle drifted to the right and left the roadway for unknown reasons. It entered the south shoulder and continued traveling off the roadway toward the tree line.

The right side of the vehicle struck a section of small trees and shrubbery. It came to final rest off the roadway in the tree line, parallel with the road, facing east.

Gadsden EMS took the passenger to the emergency room of a Gadsden County hospital, where hospital staff pronounced him dead on arrival, officials said.

The driver was not injured.

