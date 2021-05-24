Sneads manager gets League’s Home Rule Award

The Florida League of Cities recently recognized Sneads Town Manager Lee Garner with a 2021 Home Rule Hero Award “for his hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2021 Legislative Session,” the organization said in a press release, adding that Garner and other municipal leaders so honored by the group had worked throughout the session “to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda.”

“These local officials went above and beyond during the 2021 Legislative Session,” said FLC Director of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook. “They made an extraordinary effort, were actively engaged and highly effective in their advocacy efforts. Even with all the various challenges present this year due to the pandemic, they stepped up. They engaged with legislators, shared their stories, made their voices heard, and it made a difference.”

Home Rule allows a city “to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue,” the organization said.

“There are lots of elected and appointed officials that normally go to the Capital each legislative session to testify and advocate for local programs, along with those statewide and national issues we support/not support,” Garner said. “These past two sessions have been hampered with Covid restrictions and travel has been very restrictive. As a member of the Florida League of Cities Policy Committee, when an issue that requires support/non-support as determined by the FLC staff, they ask local officials to contact their legislator’s and or members of various committee’s to advocate on behalf local government, either for or against a proposed bill under consideration. During the past session I was very active in responding to FLC requests for assistance,” he continued, adding that he was honored by the recognition.