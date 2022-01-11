Sneads minister starts donation drive for Kentucky town

The Rev. Charles Riddles, of Sneads, is taking up donations of nonperishable foods, clothing, paper goods and anything else he can gather for the community of Mayfield, Kentucky.

It was devastated by a twister that almost wiped out the town on Dec. 10, 2021. Several people were killed when the tornado destroyed an occupied candle factory there and many homes and businesses were also leveled in the disaster.

Just getting started on his mission, Riddles said several churches have already agreed to help, including First Baptist in Sneads, Sneads Assembly of God, New Jerusalem AME near Marianna, and First Assembly of God in Wausau. He anticipates there will be many others signing on as the mission continues.

Individuals and churches wishing to join the effort can reach Riddles at 850-354-1004. He’s seeking a large central donation point but in the meantime the churches are storing what comes in through their congregations and friends.

Riddles was a truck driver for a decade, rolling through 43 states in his time behind the wheel. Tennessee and Kentucky, he said, were his favorites, because he found the people he met there down-to-earth, friendly, and caring. “They treated me like I was one of their sons,” he said.