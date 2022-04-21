Sneads Pageant is Saturday

The Sneads Pageant will be held Saturday, April 23, at the Sneads High School Auditorium. All former Sneads queens and current local area queens are invited to attend.

Come and support your favorite contestant. Admission is $5 per person (children that do not require a seat get in free).

Little Miss and Miss Sneads are official preliminaries to the Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival pageants, where the winners will represent the town of Sneads in October.

Contestants are:

- Little Miss—Adaline Hall, Olivia Carnes, Shylah Chavers

- Young Miss—Aynzley Smith

- Teen Miss—Hayley Guy, Kamryn Martin

- Miss—Karlee Mercer, McKenzie Hinson, Miranda Rogers