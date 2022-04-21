 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sneads Pageant is Saturday

  • 0

The Sneads Pageant will be held Saturday, April 23, at the Sneads High School Auditorium. All former Sneads queens and current local area queens are invited to attend.

Come and support your favorite contestant. Admission is $5 per person (children that do not require a seat get in free).

Little Miss and Miss Sneads are official preliminaries to the Little Miss and Miss National Peanut Festival pageants, where the winners will represent the town of Sneads in October.

Contestants are:

- Little Miss—Adaline Hall, Olivia Carnes, Shylah Chavers

- Young Miss—Aynzley Smith

- Teen Miss—Hayley Guy, Kamryn Martin

- Miss—Karlee Mercer, McKenzie Hinson, Miranda Rogers

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup

Police roundup

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, April 12-14:

Marianna police report drug arrest

Marianna police report drug arrest

The Marianna Police Department report the arrest of a Chattahoochee man on April 15 on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to dist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert