Sneads town council works big agenda

The town also awarded C&C Construction another job related to the storm. It had been the only one to submit a bid on a project to repair storm damage that occurred in the town’s Police/Public Works/Tax Collectors/ Emergency Management complex , and its offer of $78,500 to do the work was accepted.

The Council approved the purchase of a 24-by-48-foot pole barn to be erected at the wastewater treatment plant off Ham Pond Road in the amount of $3,499, to be purchased from Beauchamp Hardware and Supply. Garner said Hurricane Michael destroyed two pole barns there, and that at least one will be needed to protect equipment of the contractor that will be making repairs to the plant over many months’ time.

On that subject, Council members awarded a contract to Tip Top Construction of Havana in the amount of $944,469.67, to make repairs to the plant in damage caused by Hurricane Michael. That company won out over four other bidders, offering the lowest price. Electrical, structural and pump repairs will be necessary, Garner said.

Council members also authorized Melvin Engineering to apply on the town’s behalf for funding from various agencies to make storm water collection system repairs that had been identified as needed in two previous studies, one in 2013 and one in 2017.