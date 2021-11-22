 Skip to main content
Sneads women injured in Gadsden County crash
Sneads women injured in Gadsden County crash

A Sneads woman and her female passenger were seriously injured in a one-vehicle traffic crash on U.S. Highway 90 last Friday afternoon in Gadsden County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the driver was behind the wheel of a pickup truck westbound on U.S. 90 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the right before colliding with several trees on the north shoulder of U.S. 90.

The crash occurred near Lonesome Pine Road.

The 33-year-old was taken by ambulance to a Tallahassee hospital for treatment. Her 59-year-old passenger, also of Sneads, was taken by helicopter to the same hospital for treatment.

