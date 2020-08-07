You are the owner of this article.
Solar power celebrated in Marianna
City, Catalyst cut ribbon

Florida Rep. Brad Drake, front row in white shirt, local elected officials and beauty queens were among those to take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Friday to formally mark the startup of a solar farm at Catalyst Fabric Solutions.

 Deborah Buckhalter

The city of Marianna hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to formally recognize the opening of the solar farm that went into production about six weeks ago to help power Catalyst Fabric Solutions.

The ceremony was held that morning at 3595 Industrial Drive.

A $1.5 million Florida Department of Economic Opportunity grant, which went through the city, was used to build the roughly four-acre facility that can produce about 3,800 KW hours of power per day.

That’s about half of what it takes to power the facility, saving the company on its utility bill. To be eligible for the pass-along grant, Catalyst had to generate 44 new jobs and kick in $300,000 worth of equipment investments.

It has far exceeded the job-creation requirement, according to project engineer David Melvin, and the equipment investment has also been made.

At the ceremony Friday, company representative Bill Finley said Catalyst is still in a hiring mode as the company continues to gain customers and add production lines.

Several community leaders were there for the event Friday, praising the company for its overall "green" approach to doing business.

