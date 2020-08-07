Solar power celebrated in Marianna

The city of Marianna hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to formally recognize the opening of the solar farm that went into production about six weeks ago to help power Catalyst Fabric Solutions.

The ceremony was held that morning at 3595 Industrial Drive.

A $1.5 million Florida Department of Economic Opportunity grant, which went through the city, was used to build the roughly four-acre facility that can produce about 3,800 KW hours of power per day.

That’s about half of what it takes to power the facility, saving the company on its utility bill. To be eligible for the pass-along grant, Catalyst had to generate 44 new jobs and kick in $300,000 worth of equipment investments.

It has far exceeded the job-creation requirement, according to project engineer David Melvin, and the equipment investment has also been made.

At the ceremony Friday, company representative Bill Finley said Catalyst is still in a hiring mode as the company continues to gain customers and add production lines.

Several community leaders were there for the event Friday, praising the company for its overall "green" approach to doing business.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.