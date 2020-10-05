Some rain expected here as Delta moves in

As of early this week, forecasters expected Tropical Storm Delta to come ashore Friday in or near Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane, and some local associated rain is possible if it tracks as expected, according to Jackson County Emergency Management Director Rodney Andreasen. He said some strong gusty winds might also be felt.

Andreasen cautioned that the path of the storm is not an absolute, but did say that as of Monday that most models agree and that its unlikely that activation of emergency protocols would be necessary here.

Still, he said, local residents are advised to stay aware of the storm as it moves inward and to take precautions if they have belongings on the river as conditions warrant.

Delta is not expected to flood local waterways, based on its likely path, although rains associated with last month’s slow-moving Hurricane Sally had seen the Chipola River and its tributaries at fairly high levels in the approach and post-landfall movement of that storm.

The Chipola River, as of early Monday afternoon, was only at 15.17 feet, nowhere near its 22-ft. flood stage or even its 18-ft. action stage. However, Delta could conceivably have some impact if the weather patterns controlling the storm’s path were to break up.