'Son Rise' service set for 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunday
'Son Rise' service set for 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunday

The East Jackson County Ministerial Association will host a “Son Rise” service at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 4, in Sneads Park.

The Rev. Juno Douglas will deliver the message. An offering will be taken for the Association's scholarship fund and other events for youth in East Jackson County.

All are invited to bring a chair and join in the event. If there is inclement weather, the service will move to the First Free Will Baptist Church in Sneads, located at 7970 Davis Street.

For more information, contact the Rev. Gary Gable at 850-557-6950.

