Sonny’s BBQ celebrates 25 years in Marianna

Sonny’s BBQ recently hosted a 25th birthday celebration featuring food specials, bar specials, a prize wheel and a custom cake shaped like a whole smoked pig.

The first 25 guests received a coupon for a free pork sandwich on their next visit.

“We are excited about celebrating this milestone in our completely remodeled restaurant,” said Scott Frantz in advance of the Wednesday party. He’s president of ACG BBQ, the franchisee of the local Sonny’s.

“The many years of support from the local community has allowed us to reinvest in this location. This birthday celebration is our way of thanking everyone for their loyalty through the years. We look forward making many more memories.”

The event included specials throughout the day and evening. It started at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 9:30 p.m.

Highlights included featuring the custom cake with a walk-around in the dining room and a “Happy Birthday” sing-along at 11 a.m.

The restaurant is at 2250 Highway 71.