 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sonny’s BBQ celebrates 25 years in Marianna
0 Comments

Sonny’s BBQ celebrates 25 years in Marianna

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sonny’s BBQ recently hosted a 25th birthday celebration featuring food specials, bar specials, a prize wheel and a custom cake shaped like a whole smoked pig.

The first 25 guests received a coupon for a free pork sandwich on their next visit.

“We are excited about celebrating this milestone in our completely remodeled restaurant,” said Scott Frantz in advance of the Wednesday party. He’s president of ACG BBQ, the franchisee of the local Sonny’s.

“The many years of support from the local community has allowed us to reinvest in this location. This birthday celebration is our way of thanking everyone for their loyalty through the years. We look forward making many more memories.”

The event included specials throughout the day and evening. It started at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at 9:30 p.m.

Highlights included featuring the custom cake with a walk-around in the dining room and a “Happy Birthday” sing-along at 11 a.m.

The restaurant is at 2250 Highway 71.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 29-Oct. 1:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Sept. 20-Oct. 5:

Halloween events begin
Local

Halloween events begin

The gift shop in the Florida Caverns State Park visitors center will be open in the special haunting hours of 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 16-17 with free…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 6-8:

+3
Vintage Chevy holds memories
Local

Vintage Chevy holds memories

The gleaming-white vintage Chevy stood out as something special as it sat tucked in alongside other rides in the parking lot of Blondie’s in G…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert