Sonny’s BBQ set to reopen in-dining on Thursday
Sonny's BBQ set to reopen in-dining on Thursday

MARIANNA – After a few days fully closed for remodeling work that couldn’t take place with customers present, even at the drive-through window, Sonny’s BBQ reopened the drive-through late last week and is set to open for in-house dining on Thursday, May 6.

Last-phase touches will continue after the franchisee, ACG, welcomes customers back. A grand re-opening to celebrate the upgrades will be scheduled at a later date.

ACG BBQ Director of Marketing Susan Brady said the remodel opens up the restaurant. Upgrades includes modern lighting, seating and décor, and a new centralized bar.

There’s also big news for those who enjoy adult beverages: The liquor license has been upgraded, as well, so the restaurant will now be able to offer bourbon and all manner of spirits, along with draft and bottled beer, as well as wine.

“We are really excited to move forward with this remodel of Sonny's BBQ in Marianna,” said ACG BBQ President Scott Frantz. “We’ve had over 24 years of support from the local community, which has allowed us to reinvest in this location. We want to thank everyone for their loyalty through the years and look forward making many more memories.”

