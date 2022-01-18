Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary president to preach at Baptist College of Florida

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) President Daniel “Danny” Akin will preach in the Baptist College of Florida chapel on Jan. 24, the first day of the school’s spring semester.

The service starts at 9:30 a.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel.

Akin received his Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies from Criswell College in 1980, his Master of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SWBTS) in 1983, and his Ph.D. in Humanities from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1989.

He has served as president of SEBTS since 2004 and has served in many senior leadership positions within the Southern Baptist Convention, Criswell College, and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He has authored numerous articles and books including Five Who Changed the World, A Theology for the Church, Discovering the Biblical Jesus, and Epistles of John, appearing in the New American Commentary. Throughout his ministry, Akin has served churches in North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Virginia.

For more information about BCF chapel services, call 800-328-2660 or visit baptistcollege.edu. Chapel services are currently open to the public.