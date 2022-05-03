Southern Lights contest begins

The Marianna Woman’s Club will serve “lobby ambassadors” for the three-night live Southern Lights: The Search for a Star talent competition event at the Chipola College theatre July 7-9.

They’ll help as greeters, ushers, photographers, t-shirt sellers and other miscellaneous activities.

“This opportunity does not cost MWC anything for our participating, however it gives us community exposure and we provide a community service. We had 11 MWC volunteers last year and each of them enjoyed the experience and looks forward to MWC involvement this year,” a spokesperson for the Club said.

To enter the contest, interested individuals record a two-to-three-minute video of themselves performing their talent and post it to Southern Lights Facebook page during the entry period from April 25 to May 25. Once the video is posted to the page, judges choose 30 contestants to compete in the live event in Marianna July 7-9.

The first-prize winner gets $10,000 and a recording contract, second place wins $2,500, and third prize will take home $1,000.

The competition seeks out talented people within a 200-mile radius of Bonifay, where the event originated in 2019. It was moved to Chipola College in Marianna as it grew and needed a larger venue.

Founder Charlie Dykes is from Bonifay and started it to seek out local entertainers in a variety of talent-sectors, like musicians, vocalists, comedians, dancers, and more, to help them to the next level of performing. Dykes said growth continues to build.

“We are a non-profit with the mission to give talented people a platform to help them take their talent to the next level,” Dykes said. “This year the prizes are bigger, the talent more diverse, and the show will be off the charts. We are seeing a lot of success over the last few years helping local talent find new opportunities from new venues to play at all the way to recording deals and scholarships.”

For details about how to enter this year’s talent event, more information can be found at www.SouthernLights.cc.