Southern Lights talent finals live at Chipola in July

CDC guidelines will be followed and hand sanitizer and masks will be available to the audience at the Center.

Contestants that make the cut for the live show are asked to pay a $100 entry fee, but its free at the Facebook submittal level. And Dykes said there’s a form to fill out if contestants would like to move forward under a financial hardship waiver if they get as far as the live competition.

“We don’t want anybody to not be able to participate because they can’t afford it. We do ask that those who can go ahead and do so, because all of this money goes right back into what we’re doing here. We’re not-for-profit. The whole idea is to get talented people out there in a showcase.

"We love our community and all its citizens have to offer. We think they deserve to be in the spotlight and the money issue can be worked out. Don’t not enter on account of not being able to afford the finals fee. ”

He said the Southern Lights organization is hoping to gather in more sponsors for the annual event as it grows into it’s third year.

Dykes may be familiar to some in the community: Now a resident of Bonifay, he once was involved in the worship ministry at Sneads Assembly of God.