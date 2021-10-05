Spanish Trail Farms: Maze, hayride part of October event

The Spanish Trail Farms pumpkin patch opened last Saturday and will be open on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of this month.
It’s located at 7202 Old Spanish Trail, Grand Ridge. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday hours are 1-5 p.m.
Extra activities are being added each Saturday as the venue continues to grow and evolve to inspire return visits and draw new customers.
Basic admission is $3 and enhanced admission is $5, with that higher price adding an armband for a corn maze experience and a Saturdays-only hayride. Kids 2 years old and younger get in free.
You can buy pumpkins of all sizes, with the smallest going for $1, and prices ranging by size from that to the cost of a large jack-o’-lanterns. Those biggest go for $12 and, because they won’t grow well in Florida, they’re the only ones not grown on site. They’re shipped in from Amish country, where they were grown and loaded by hand for the trip here.
The hayride is a tour of the farm, with a narrator throwing in educational tidbits about the things growing and the animals living there. A big sunflower field is one of the stops on the ride. That’s an extra-special point on the tour for Trent Childs in this second year of the event.
That patch of bright yellow flowers is the last thing his father ever planted. Allen Childs died with COVID-19 on Sept. 18.
He had been looking forward to seeing kids frolic on the farm with their parents and friends this year.
He planted the sunflowers just for them, and last Saturday it was a popular stop for pictures and flower-picking.
He was the patriarch of the family farm, he and wife Keesha Childs running it with the help of sons Trent and Nate, daughters Baylee and Ella’Ann and, in harvest time about 65 laborers.
In 2020, it was Trent that came to him with the idea of doing a pumpkin patch to take advantage of an unforeseen opportunity.
As part of their business operation, they pack certain produce for other vendors that find themselves in need of re-packing products after they’ve been shipped to this regional market from distance places. They’d received some pumpkins in need of that service last year. But ultimately, the potential regional buyer backed out of the purchase and the farm was left to do what they chose with the pumpkins since it would not have been cost-effective for the vendor to have them shipped all the way home.
Trent asked his dad what he thought about doing the pumpkin patch. His father didn’t much believe too many people would come to little Grand Ridge for such an event, and told his son it might be better to just donate the product to a local food bank.
But he was away on a business trip and Trent decided to try his idea anyway since it really couldn’t hurt.
When Allen Childs returned, he was shocked and thrilled to learn that 900 to 1,000 people had shown up. Proud of his son’s initiative and the success of the endeavor with the community support behind it, he embraced it enthusiastically as something to shoot for in 2021. That sunflower field was just one of the things he did to prepare for the seasonal event.
His wife, sons and daughters carry on the family operation these days, with Trent taking on more than he’d expected to be in charge of there at this point in his life. But he says his father prepared him well. “With the Lord as my strength I will see it through,” the young man said of all that lies ahead in for him. As for that most immediate task, making sure the pumpkin patch is a success, Childs said it’s a family affair on the farm as is everything else there. The decision to go ahead with it this year was made by everyone, he added, saying they all agreed that his father would have wanted it that way.
“He was the kind of person that wanted you to keep working through, not get knocked down by this and stay down. We sat and talked about it. There’s a lot in play right now, including squash harvest, and we have a lot of employees working, but we all felt that this was what he’d want us to do, so we’re doing that to honor him and his whole outlook on things. My mother, my sisters and my brother, we all work together and we have a whole like of family and friends that come together to make it happen.”