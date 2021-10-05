Spanish Trail Farms: Maze, hayride part of October event

When Allen Childs returned, he was shocked and thrilled to learn that 900 to 1,000 people had shown up. Proud of his son’s initiative and the success of the endeavor with the community support behind it, he embraced it enthusiastically as something to shoot for in 2021. That sunflower field was just one of the things he did to prepare for the seasonal event.

His wife, sons and daughters carry on the family operation these days, with Trent taking on more than he’d expected to be in charge of there at this point in his life. But he says his father prepared him well. “With the Lord as my strength I will see it through,” the young man said of all that lies ahead in for him. As for that most immediate task, making sure the pumpkin patch is a success, Childs said it’s a family affair on the farm as is everything else there. The decision to go ahead with it this year was made by everyone, he added, saying they all agreed that his father would have wanted it that way.