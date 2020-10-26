 Skip to main content
Spare prescription meds collected
Spare prescription meds collected

Spare prescription meds collected

These unneeded pharmaceuticals were collected locally during the National DEA Take Back program. 

Local participants turned in nearly 100 pounds of medications they no longer needed as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 24.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office oversaw the collection points and subsequently turned the drugs over to DEA for proper disposal.

Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts said he was grateful to those who returned the unneeded drugs to keep them off the streets, and also extended his gratitude to the businesses who assisted in hosting the one-day event.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the other collection points were Sneads Pharmacy and Cook Discount Drugs in Graceville.

“This program is essential to prevent prescription medications from being stolen, sold, taken, or abused as a result of the current Opioid crisis across the nation,” JCSO officials said in a press release.

"The DEA will dispose of the pharmaceuticals in an Eco-friendly manner."

Additional information about the program can be found at www.deatakeback.com.

