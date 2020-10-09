Spears’ Café – Great burgers and more

In April of 2020 Spears’ Café was affected by governmental procedures designed to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. However, they used their ingenuity to make the most of the situation by having a pick-up window. “Business improved and our sales were up about 30 percent for about a month, but then after that, phewww down about 30 percent!” he continued. For a while the couple closed on Mondays, but that was only temporary. “Now, we do allow dine-in, but we are taking a lot of precautions to enter the place,” he shared. “We require a mask when you enter.” Coe elaborated, “we know you can’t eat with a mask, but when you are checking out, we ask that you wear one because we just want to be careful.” Coe and Loretha wear gloves and masks when cooking and serving. They have also chosen to use disposable plates, cups and utensils, as well as condiment packages.