Special meetings set on broadband issue

Jackson County Commissioners set two special meetings for Nov. 19, one at 1 p.m. and one at 6 p.m., to discuss plans being made with the goal of increasing broadband access and digital connectivity across the jurisdiction.

The meetings will be available to monitor on Zoom and individuals can attend in person, as long as space is available under COVID-19 distancing requirements. The meetings will be held at the Jackson County Agriculture Office Complex on Penn Avenue in Marianna.

The meetings were set Tuesday during a special session following the board’s regular second-Tuesday session.

Commissioners heard a brief summary of the early progress already made in getting a broadband exploration team together to identify where the gaps in connectivity exist, how funding might be found to address those and other issues that impede the development of a full and robust digital “middle mile” network across the county.

The team will be also be tasked with looking at possible partnerships with providers of such service, and with many other details involved in the overall objective.