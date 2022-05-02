Special, regular Jackson County commission meetings set for May 10

Jackson County Commissioners will have a special meeting on Tuesday, May 10 to discuss Endeavor Phase 3 bid responses.

The session is officially scheduled for 10 a.m. It comes on the same morning the board meets in regular session at 9 a.m.

Matters other than Endeavor may also be discussed if the need arises.

As for the regular session at 9 a.m., an agenda had not been posted for that meeting as of the deadline for this edition.

The meeting is expected, however, to include a public hearing on the development order being sought for the construction of a 3,200 sq. ft. convenience store and liquor store at the northwest corner of State Road 71 South and Peacock Bridge Road.

On April 18, the Jackson County Planning Commission recommended that the county deny the order “based on being incompatible with the surrounding area,” according to staff reports, but planning staff recommended approval subject to certain conditions.

The hearing is set for 9:15 a.m.