Spending set for Jackson County District 1, 3

Chuck Lockey isn’t seeking another term as the District 3 Jackson County Commissioner and fellow board member Dr. Willie Spires is also leaving office after his current District 1 term expires.
The two have made some big plans for how to spend their remaining discretionary funds before they exit the board.
Spires will use roughly $1.2 million to finish paving Bump Nose Road, but he says he hopes the bids will come in lower than that loosely estimated cost.
If they do, he says he’d like to look at chip-sealing some other roads as a cost-saving alternative to traditional paving, in order make possible some improvements that are affordable within his remaining budget.
He said he chose Bump Nose Road as his primary project in part because, once fully paved, it will provide drivers an alternative route from Marianna to Dothan, Campbellton and Malone. Having a cut-through like that, he said, could prove to be a critical option.
He’s got his eye on Skyview, if enough funding is left to work on it. He’d like to complete the chip-sealing of that road because it would provide a better surface for drivers all the way from its connection with State Road 73 to U.S. 90.
London Road is another potential target for improvement, he said.
“These roads are among those that would benefit the largest number of people with some improvement,” Spires said. “That’s been my philosophy, to choose projects that will help the most people,” he said, adding that he’d also like to see Lovewood Road improved but knows there’s not enough in his remaining budget to do that project. An estimate obtained a decade ago indicated that paving it would cost in the neighborhood of $2.4 million, he said, adding that it would likely be much more today.
Lockey is putting most of his discretionary dollars on recreational assets, planning with input from Jackson County Public Works Director Rett Daniels.
He will use the majority of his remaining funds to improve the recreational elements on the grounds at Citizens Lodge park.
He wants a leash-free dog park established there, and a fence to surround it. He also wants to see an improved and expanded playground that would include more elements for younger children. He’s also spending money to expand and improve the walking trails around the lodge. His project includes improved lighting along those trails and on the outdoor stage for performers.
He also wants to put in a disc-golf course and a beach volleyball court. As for the disc-golf project, a private citizen has launched a fund-raising campaign to help pay for nine stations on such a course, and the county will pay for the other nine. It will be designed in such a way that it could qualify as a competitive field on the disc-golf circuit, a circumstance that could bring more visitors to the county for those events.
A fountain for the pond on the grounds is also being explored, an element that would not only improve the aesthetics but aerate the water to provide a healthier environment for the fish and other aquatic creatures that call it home.
