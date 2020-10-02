Spending set for Jackson County District 1, 3

Chuck Lockey isn’t seeking another term as the District 3 Jackson County Commissioner and fellow board member Dr. Willie Spires is also leaving office after his current District 1 term expires.

The two have made some big plans for how to spend their remaining discretionary funds before they exit the board.

Spires will use roughly $1.2 million to finish paving Bump Nose Road, but he says he hopes the bids will come in lower than that loosely estimated cost.

If they do, he says he’d like to look at chip-sealing some other roads as a cost-saving alternative to traditional paving, in order make possible some improvements that are affordable within his remaining budget.

He said he chose Bump Nose Road as his primary project in part because, once fully paved, it will provide drivers an alternative route from Marianna to Dothan, Campbellton and Malone. Having a cut-through like that, he said, could prove to be a critical option.

He’s got his eye on Skyview, if enough funding is left to work on it. He’d like to complete the chip-sealing of that road because it would provide a better surface for drivers all the way from its connection with State Road 73 to U.S. 90.

London Road is another potential target for improvement, he said.