Split vote earmarks millions for Jackson County districts

In a split vote, with Paul Donofro Jr. and Clint Pate opposed, Jackson County Commissioners voted Tuesday to split millions of anticipated American Rescue Act dollars equally among their individual district funds.

That vote came after warnings from County Administrator Wilanne Daniels about a “very, very tough budget year” to come, in which there will be special challenges in balancing the county’s books.

She cited a $2 million increase in salaries, for which no revenue source has been identified, and a half-million-dollar increase in the portion of employee health insurance that the county pays to ease the burden on their workers.

The matter was not an agenda item, brought up instead by Commissioner Eric Hill during the county’s traditional end-of-meeting round-table discussion. He made a motion to take the action prior to any discussion of the matter that night.

Pate and Donofro said in discussing his proposal that they thought more discussion was warranted before the Tuesday decision was made. Pate echoed Daniels’ concerns about the tight budget year and recalled that some ARA funding was needed to balance the county budget last year.

The county expects about $9 million in total from ARA, and has already committed some of the total to the corrections department, is obligated to pay another $60,000 in legal services related to advice on how to spend the money within the guidelines governing its use, and some additional dollars may be also committed to other needs. But there’s a $4.5 million distribution expected soon.

Hill’s motion, seconded by Commissioner Alex McKinnie and supported by Commission Chairman Jim Peacock’s affirmative vote, calls for all of those uncommitted dollars and any others coming down the pike from ARA to go into the district split.