Spring Creek, Chipola River cleanup pending

A team of volunteers is coming to Jackson County soon to clean up Spring Creek and a six-mile downstream stretch of the Chipola River.
Last week, Jackson County Commissioners rejected the bids they’d received on the project from commercial clean-up outfits, with the lowest price coming in at $12,000, on learning from Public Works Director Rett Daniels that Current Problems had offered to do the work at no cost.
Based in Gainesville and founded in 1993 to help clean up the Santa Fe River, which is part of the Suwannee River basin, the group soon expanded its reach and now has volunteers and projects well beyond Gainesville. It has a continuing commitment to the Santa Fe as well.
It was diver Richard Black that asked Current Problems to take a look at cleaning up the litter in Spring Creek and a section of the Chipola River downstream, a stretch popular with tourists and locals.
Current Problems Executive Director Nicole Llinas, the only paid member of the group, said the volunteers expect to be here on Sept. 19, but cautioned that, as of Monday, the date is yet tentative.
Llinas, Daniels and another individual surveyed the target area recently, and identified, among other debris, an abandoned 14-foot boat in the waterway. But most of the litter was material more typical of careless recreational users that, instead of hauling out everything they take in, leave behind unwanted snack bags, beverage containers, leaky rafts and other such things.
It’s not nearly as dire as the ongoing problem along the Santa Fe, she said, where, right now, her team is planning how they’ll get out the nine refrigerators recently discovered in a sinkhole near its spring system.
That river, she explained runs through an area where daily waste collection service for such items is not regularly offered.
Her team pulled out 33,000 pounds of waste from the Suwanee River basin last year, she added.
A local man is donating the use of his property and a boat to help in the removal and collection of the materials to be removed from Spring Creek at the Chipola River stretch.
The group is hoping this project will be a step toward establishing a group of local Current Problems volunteers that might take this and other such projects on for the long term.
