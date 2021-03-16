Spring-forward events draw crowds

Last Friday night and the following Saturday were filled with big outdoor events in Marianna and Cottondale as the community gets outside to celebrate the start of warmer days in the run-up to spring.

Friday night, the Jackson County Education Foundation put on its glow run 5K called “Shining With Shamrocks” and a one-mile fun run for kids at Citizens Lodge Park. Race entry fees helped raise money for classrooms grants and school-wide funding assists by the organization.

This year, the group awarded 37 classroom grants and two school-wide awards for a cumulative total of $39,000 given.

Representative Charlotte Gardner said Friday’s event was a big success and will go far in perpetuating the grants program and its mission.

“We have 25 (on our) board of directors that represents each of the five regions of the county,” she said, adding that three representatives are assigned from the areas of Graceville, Cottondale, Marianna, Malone and Grand Ridge/Sneads.