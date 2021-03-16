Spring-forward events draw crowds

Last Friday night and the following Saturday were filled with big outdoor events in Marianna and Cottondale as the community gets outside to celebrate the start of warmer days in the run-up to spring.
Friday night, the Jackson County Education Foundation put on its glow run 5K called “Shining With Shamrocks” and a one-mile fun run for kids at Citizens Lodge Park. Race entry fees helped raise money for classrooms grants and school-wide funding assists by the organization.
This year, the group awarded 37 classroom grants and two school-wide awards for a cumulative total of $39,000 given.
Representative Charlotte Gardner said Friday’s event was a big success and will go far in perpetuating the grants program and its mission.
“We have 25 (on our) board of directors that represents each of the five regions of the county,” she said, adding that three representatives are assigned from the areas of Graceville, Cottondale, Marianna, Malone and Grand Ridge/Sneads.
“’Growth Through Knowledge’ is our mission. We believe that we have the greatest impact on our students by providing teachers with resources to make their classrooms exceptional learning environments. Teachers write mini-grants that are scored by a committee, then ranked...the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations has matching state dollars up to $18,645.31, which means every dollar earned or donated is doubled.”
Citizens Lodge was also the site of the annual car show put on by the Optimist Club of Jackson County the next morning. A Studebaker, a Model T Ford, a Roadster, Mustangs, Camaros and more vintage models were lined up for the Saturday event, while vendors circled the venue to offer their unique wares. Children’s activities also abounded.
In downtown Marianna that day, firefighters and other contestants in a fire truck pull lined up on the rope for their chance to win bragging rights for strength and speed around 11:30 a.m. in a highlight of the day’s “Shamrock Shenanigans” St. Patrick’s Day party.
There was also a race that day, and vendors set up in Madison Street Park. The Marianna Farmers Market was also open there under the pavilion, and children’s activities were ongoing as well.
In Cottondale, KB Farms and Cut Flowers had its grand opening Saturday and Sunday, inviting arts-friendly vendors to join in the event.