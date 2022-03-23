 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Anne bag sale is April 9

The St. Anne Catholic Church thrift store at 4285 2nd Ave. in Marianna will have a one-day-only bag sale on Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to noon.

With plans to raze the building in just a few weeks, to make room for a brand new thrift store there, the church is trying to sell all existing inventory.

That includes the items that have been in storage or have been given for the past roughly two years while the store was closed because of COVID-19 precautions.

Buyers will be given a bag to use and will pay no more than $5 for each one they stuff with merchandise. All items are eligible for the bag sale, be it clothes, toys, jewelry or household items.

The church expects to have its new store built this fall.

