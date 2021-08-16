St. Luke’s Episcopal to host Backpack for Kids fundraiser

The Marianna Pilot Club and the Chipola Civic Club will join forces with each other and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Thursday, Aug. 26 to put on a Backpack for Kids barbecue dinner fundraiser.

The menu will include barbecued pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, bread and dessert. Dinner hours are 4:30-7 p.m. and you can dine in the St. Luke's parish hall at the corner of U.S. Highway 90 (Lafayette Street) and Wynn Street or pick up a to-go meal at the drive-through area on the west side of the church.

Tickets are $6 each and must be purchased in advance. Proceeds raised will be donated to Jackson County Backpack for Kids, which sends food home with food-insecure students on weekends and during periods when school is not in session.

Tickets may be purchased in advance from any CCC or Pilot Club member or by calling Less Furr at 850-526-3142 or Denise Raits at 850-482-6722.