St. Luke’s to host Pilot Club's spaghetti fundraiser

The Pilot Club of Marianna will have its annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall at the corner of Wynn Street and Highway 90 (Lafayette Street) in Marianna.

This year the dinners will be available at the drive-through window only. There will be no eat-in service inside the Parish Hall as in past years. The access for pickup is at the Wynn Street parking entrance and will be clearly marked.

The menu includes spaghetti with home-made meat sauce, bread and dessert. The tickets are $7 each and may be ordered ahead from any Pilot Club member or call Pat Furr at 850-209 8071, or Denise Raits at 850-482-6722.

A portion of the funds raised will go to benefit the Special Olympics of Jackson County.

You can pay in cash or by check to Pilot Club of Marianna.