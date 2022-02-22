Staley retires after 42 years with Marianna

George Staley was just 23 years old when he went to work for the city of Marianna. He’s now 65 and will retire this Friday, Feb. 25.
His coworkers had thrown him a little retirement party out at the wastewater treatment plant last Friday, but on Monday of this week, it was business as usual for the veteran of city service.
He’d started in the town’s carpentry shop in October of 1980 and worked there three years before moving over to the natural gas division. He would be in that department for 27 years, but then transferred to water/sewer because he wanted to broaden his knowledge base one more time.
He’s a Utility Technician 3 now, and on Monday he was spraying a section of Daniels Street with bright blue lines of paint to mark out his water/sewer lines so that workers on projects there would not accidentally dig into them.
He said he knew early in his life that he wanted a job with some government entity because he felt that would ensure good benefits and a good retirement.
He said the job has also provided him with much satisfaction over the years because he was a member of a team dedicated to improving the town he calls home. On call 24-7, he said there were tough times, like in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
Although those circumstances were potentially dangerous, he said he was glad to be part of that disaster response team because it helped his community.
“It was scary, and hazardous,” he said. “I had a lot of responsibility. I put a prayer ahead of me and I prayed all the time out there,” he recalled, adding that support from his church family at Mt. Olive AME in Marianna was also important in facing that challenge and others.
He said he enjoyed teaching young coworkers on the job, as well, and that he feels good about knowing that a young person might come in and start building a career in his footsteps.
He’d supervised a crew for six or seven years while he was in the natural gas department, and said his brother, Fred Staley, had been a mentor in that part of his life. His brother had supervised work crews for a private contractor and taught him valuable things in that realm, he said.
Staley said he’s made some good friends at work over the years and that he expects they will remain so long after he leaves the job Friday. He said he hopes to be remembered as someone who did his best for his town.
“I worked beside a lot of good people. I trained others and it make me feel good that I could help them learn and get on. I hope the city feels that I was a real good employee that tried to help in any kind of way on the job, and that I was teaching others for the future so they can pick up and make the city better in their time, too,” he explained.
“After working 40-something years, I felt like I needed to go ahead and let someone young come in and make their future,” he said.
Staley expects to do some traveling in the U.S. after he retires but that he will likely establish a small lawn service eventually, to stay active. Tampa might be one destination in his travel plans: Two of the three daughters he and his wife Virginia raised here — Lamisha, Ashley and Latisha — now live in that area.
He said his concern for the welfare of Marianna will always remain.
“I appreciate the career I’ve had and the officials at Marianna. I hope that they can keep building it stronger,” he said.
“In a way, I regret that I’m not going to be coming to work every day and helping with that, but life is short, and I need to go ahead and enjoy my retirement a little bit.”
But there’s one more thing: He said he’d also seriously considering going back to work for the city part time if he’s needed down the road. Two or three days a week, he figures, would be about right.