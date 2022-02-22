Staley retires after 42 years with Marianna

Although those circumstances were potentially dangerous, he said he was glad to be part of that disaster response team because it helped his community.

“It was scary, and hazardous,” he said. “I had a lot of responsibility. I put a prayer ahead of me and I prayed all the time out there,” he recalled, adding that support from his church family at Mt. Olive AME in Marianna was also important in facing that challenge and others.

He said he enjoyed teaching young coworkers on the job, as well, and that he feels good about knowing that a young person might come in and start building a career in his footsteps.

He’d supervised a crew for six or seven years while he was in the natural gas department, and said his brother, Fred Staley, had been a mentor in that part of his life. His brother had supervised work crews for a private contractor and taught him valuable things in that realm, he said.

Staley said he’s made some good friends at work over the years and that he expects they will remain so long after he leaves the job Friday. He said he hopes to be remembered as someone who did his best for his town.