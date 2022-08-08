Stanton delivers animal shelter update to Optimist Club of Jackson County

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met Aug. 2, at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Marianna. The guest speaker was Judy Stanton who gave an update on Partner’s for Pets.

Our local no kill pet shelter, Partners for Pets, has been rescuing animals for over 26 years in Jackson County and has become an important part of our community and provides a vital service for our citizens.

In June the P4P Board of Directors made a decision to close the shelter on or before July 31, 2022.

On July 19, 2022, at the P4P board meeting the members present voted to re-open within 30 days and resume rescuing animals. There are now several new members on the present board. Reopening of the shelter at the present old location was scheduled for Aug. 8. An open house is planned for Aug. 20.

A bright note for Partners for Pets is that a new shelter location is planned on Panhandle Road, on property that was donated by the Jackson County School Board. There is still a lot of work to be done there, but with the help and support of the community, it will become a reality.