State Attorney Basford asks for patience as trials resume

MARIANNA - State Attorney Larry Basford went straight to the hottest topic of the day in his world when he spoke at the Republican Club of West Florida meeting this week: The court system’s ongoing statewide quest to catch up its trial calendars.
Basford said the 14th Judicial Circuit, his territory, is struggling like all the others to get the schedule moving again after months of delay brought on by COVID-19 and safety measures, like the temporary cessation of jury trials, that had to be enacted to slow the spread of the pandemic.
He indicated that, in Jackson County, there are 595 pending felony cases awaiting trial because of the backlog, leaving his Jackson County-assigned assistant state attorneys with caseloads of roughly 200 each. He asked for patience as they work through those at a pace of one-to-two per prosecutor each month. He also explained the priority for scheduling those cases and the potential resolutions of them are based in part on the seriousness of the crime and other factors.
With the jury-trial restriction now lifted after many months, his team tried 11 Jackson County cases in June and has knocked out 27 in all since that time. His team won 78 percent of those, or 21 of the 27, a success rate he wants to see improve in the coming months to a rate of at least 89 to 90 percent. He said prosecution of the oldest cases is hampered somewhat by the passage of so much time, as witness memories can fade, and that he’s confident that the rate will improve as trial scheduling resumes its regular pace.
He also talked briefly about his budget: $11 million for the 14th judicial circuit, with most of that — 95 percent — devoted to salaries for the nearly 100 people that work for him.
Jackson County contributes roughly $62,000 of that through court fines and fees, but the rest comes from state resources.
Basford also took questions from the group, most of which revolved around how the pandemic precautions affected speedy-trial laws, the notion that illegal immigration has an effect on the rate of drug-related crimes, and his thoughts on recently enacted laws relating to court matters, and some of those that failed.
Basford spoke at length about one of those he and most other Florida state attorneys were relieved to see fail: A proposal that would have given convicted felons the right to challenge their sentences at any point. Currently, and into the future because that failed, felons have 60 days to contest it.
He was also asked about prison population matters in the state, where some institutions have very low numbers and others are at or past the brink of overcrowding, and also about the fact that some struggle to keep enough correctional officers.
While this is not in his realm of control, Basford acknowledged knowing that there’s been some talk about closing some state prisons and consolidating operations in an attempt to make the most of the resources available. He also acknowledged knowing that a unit at Apalachee Correctional Institution near Sneads is one of the oldest in the state and that there have been rumblings about it as a candidate for closure.