State Attorney Basford asks for patience as trials resume

He also talked briefly about his budget: $11 million for the 14th judicial circuit, with most of that — 95 percent — devoted to salaries for the nearly 100 people that work for him.

Jackson County contributes roughly $62,000 of that through court fines and fees, but the rest comes from state resources.

Basford also took questions from the group, most of which revolved around how the pandemic precautions affected speedy-trial laws, the notion that illegal immigration has an effect on the rate of drug-related crimes, and his thoughts on recently enacted laws relating to court matters, and some of those that failed.

Basford spoke at length about one of those he and most other Florida state attorneys were relieved to see fail: A proposal that would have given convicted felons the right to challenge their sentences at any point. Currently, and into the future because that failed, felons have 60 days to contest it.

He was also asked about prison population matters in the state, where some institutions have very low numbers and others are at or past the brink of overcrowding, and also about the fact that some struggle to keep enough correctional officers.

While this is not in his realm of control, Basford acknowledged knowing that there’s been some talk about closing some state prisons and consolidating operations in an attempt to make the most of the resources available. He also acknowledged knowing that a unit at Apalachee Correctional Institution near Sneads is one of the oldest in the state and that there have been rumblings about it as a candidate for closure.