State Fire Marshal Brian Mitchell addresses Optimist Club of Marianna

Brian has now received certification as a Bomb Disposal Technician, a six-week long intensive training program. His services are available to federal, state, and local agencies as well as post-blast investigation services. He expressed a heart-felt thank-you to State Farm Insurance and pointed out that they provide accelerant protection K-9’s for the entire United States free of charge.

At the conclusion of his presentation, Mitchell offered some safety tips to avoid excessive loss of property or loss of life in the event of a fire:

-Have a fire extinguisher and don’t store it in the kitchen. If a fire starts in the kitchen, due to the proximity of the fire, it may prevent you from being able to retrieve the extinguisher.

-Unplug appliances when you are sleeping or away from home.

-Keep space heaters free from dust and build up and keep them away from other items.

-Close interior doors of your home when you are away. This prevents the rapid spread of fire throughout the house.

-Have a fire and C02 detector.

-Do not run your dryer or dishwasher when you are asleep or away from home. They are the cause of a surprising number of fires each year.

The Optimist Club of Marianna expressed appreciation for Mitchell’s dedication and service to the community.