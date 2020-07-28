State opens COVID-19 testing site in Marianna

The Florida Department of Emergency Management (DEM) has opened a COVID-19 testing location in Jackson County. It is set up in the parking lot of the Dollar General store at 4264 Lafayette Street in Marianna.
Such centers are being opened statewide at Publix, Home Depot and Dollar General locations.
News of the new DEM testing site comes as Jackson County’s total positive cases reached a cumulative 1,297, with 29 COVID-19 related deaths here, according to Florida's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard posted Tuesday afternoon.
Testing in Marianna, by way of a shallow nasal self-swab, will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, until further notice, for anyone 18 years of age or older. Each person being tested will swab their own nose under the supervision of the technician.
No appointment is necessary and there is no cost to the individual being tested.
During this time, the county health department will discontinue its routinely scheduled onsite testing activities after this week.
“Having DEM perform regular testing for COVID-19 will allow us to devote more of our local resources towards contact tracing for those individuals who test positive,” said Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin in a statement about the change.
Notification of negative results will be made by the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 call center and positive results by local county health department staff.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
The state call center is also available around the clock at 866-779-6121 or at COVID19@flhealth.gov.
