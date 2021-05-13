State rests in Wester trial

MARIANNA - The state rested its case around 1 p.m. Thursday in the criminal trial of former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary Wester. The defense is expected to begin its presentation Friday morning.

The judge was to hear any pending motions in the case at 2 p.m. Thursday, outside the presence of the jury, which was dismissed for the day soon after the state rested.

Before releasing the jurors, Judge James Goodman told them he anticipated needing them for a good portion of next week, as defense attorney Ryan Davis presents his client’s side in the matter, but that he did not expect to need them the week after that: The court had initially expected in its earlier estimates that the trial would last two-and-a-half-to-three weeks and advised the jury of that before the start of opening statements and testimony this Monday.

The state concluded its case after testimony Thursday from members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and one of the people pulled over by Wester. Some body camera footage from a traffic stop was also played for the jury that day.

Wester headed into trial charged with racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, possession of methamphetamine, false imprisonment, perjury, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the charges primarily based around accusations that he planted fabricated evidence during some of the traffic stops he conducted while employed with JCSO.