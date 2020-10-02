Stephens: Record number may vote by mail in Jackson County

Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Sylvia Stephens said she’s already received a record number of vote-by-mail requests.
On Sept. 24, the first day she was allowed to send out the requested documents, she mailed 6,300. And every weekday since then, she’s been sending between 100 and 200 on average, she said. As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, she’d sent about 6,800. Each is sent the day the request is received, she said.
As the Nov. 3 general election draws near, the number of local registered voters has increased since the primary.
There were 28,970 registered voters eligible to cast a ballot in the August primary. Of those, 42.16 percent, or 12,221 individuals, exercised the right.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, there were 29,555 registered voters in the county.
There are 13,760 registered Republicans, 12,480 registered Democrats and 3,315 others in the count.
It’s a busy time at election headquarters, Stephens said, with many people calling and coming into the office with questions and requests.
Some of them have been requesting sample ballots as well, although every registered voter should be receiving one in the mail by Saturday. Those were sent about two days ago by the printer. Those are for review purposes only. An official ballot must be used to cast the vote. If your sample ballot has not arrived by Saturday, you can call election headquarters to notify Stephens.
Voters that have sent their vote-by-mail ballots in can check on Stephens’ office website, jacksoncountysoe.org, to verify that their ballot has been received and validated, by clicking on the "my registration/vote by mail" tab. That portal opens a simple form they can fill out which allows them to see a sample ballot, double-check their proper in-person polling place if they choose to go out and vote on election day.
The site also provides the early voting dates: Oct. 19-31, including two Saturdays and one Sunday in the period as well as weekdays. Early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.
There are three early-voting sites: At election headquarters, 2851 Jefferson Street in Marianna; at Graceville City Hall; and Sneads City Hall. And by-mail ballots can be dropped off at those locations through 5 p.m. each day. The drop boxes are collected each day at that hour and returned to election headquarters. Mail-ins cannot be accepted at the polls on election day.
Voters can also request their mail-in ballots through the portal. Those can be requested through Oct. 24, but Stephens strongly advises voters to do it much sooner than that, and to mail their ballots in well ahead of time, as well. This is advisable for a number of reasons. If the signature on your mailed ballot envelope does not sufficiently match what’s on record, your ballot will have to be checked and validated and that can take time. If you forgot to sign, that’s another potential for delay, and there are other possible glitches that could leave late-acting voters frustrated.
Stephens said she thinks the large number of mail-in ballot requests is a good sign that many people are making plans to participate in the election process and let their voices be heard.
On another note, she said a number of voters who have received their mail-ins reported that the ballot envelope was sealed when it arrived at their addresses. Stephens said this was due to rainy weather on the day they were mailed, and that it is no great cause for alarm. Voters can unseal to retrieve their ballots, vote them, put them back in the envelope, secure the flap with tape, and send it back in – with the envelope signed, or they can call for a replacement envelop. The ballot itself should not be signed.
She and fellow canvassing board members – Jackson County Commissioner Eric Hill and Jackson County Judge Wade Mercer – will start processing the ballots in a canvassing process that begins on Monday, Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. The canvassing will take place over three week period rather than the usual six days, because so many ballots are being voted as mail-ins.
The ballots are not tabulated at that time, but merely verified as to signature, removed from their envelopes, unfolded, and prepared for the tabulating process. No machine totals are retrieved until election night.
Stephens said anyone with questions can call and talk with her or a staff member rather than remain unsure of any issue. The office can be reached at 482-9102.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!