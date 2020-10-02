Stephens: Record number may vote by mail in Jackson County

Voters that have sent their vote-by-mail ballots in can check on Stephens’ office website, jacksoncountysoe.org, to verify that their ballot has been received and validated, by clicking on the "my registration/vote by mail" tab. That portal opens a simple form they can fill out which allows them to see a sample ballot, double-check their proper in-person polling place if they choose to go out and vote on election day.

The site also provides the early voting dates: Oct. 19-31, including two Saturdays and one Sunday in the period as well as weekdays. Early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

There are three early-voting sites: At election headquarters, 2851 Jefferson Street in Marianna; at Graceville City Hall; and Sneads City Hall. And by-mail ballots can be dropped off at those locations through 5 p.m. each day. The drop boxes are collected each day at that hour and returned to election headquarters. Mail-ins cannot be accepted at the polls on election day.