Stitched with love: Linda Cherry's crocheted creations head to district contest

One of Linda Cherry’s mini-afghans, called “lapghans,” is headed to a district competition put on by the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs-Florida.

If it wins at district level, as one of her creations has in the past, it will go on to the state level. If it wins there, it will be entered into the national General Federation of Women’s Clubs competition. It earned a spot in the district lineup by winning first place at home in the Marianna GFWC chapter’s friendly contest among members.

But 15 more of her hand-stitched creations will stay right here to warm up the holidays for men and women who live at the Marianna Health and Rehabilitation. Her prayer shawls and lapghans were among 93 gifts that her club bestowed on residents there this week.

Cherry said she hopes they bring comfort to the body and a bit of therapy to the soul of each recipient, just as she experiences while she yarns the pieces together.