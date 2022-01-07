Stonecipher heads into 4th quarter as Jackson County horticulture agent

Ashley Stonecipher is in her first winter as the new Horticulture Extension Agent at UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County. She started the job eight months ago and serves specialty crop farmers, such as vegetable, fruit, citrus, nut, ornamental nursery, and sod production systems in Jackson County.
She coordinates matters for the Master Gardener volunteers that provide homeowners with educational programs and advice on gardening, landscaping, and lawn maintenance. Services available include soil and nematode testing, plant and weed identification, insect and disease identification, and pest and plant management recommendations.
Originally from Tampa, Stonecipher brings 10 years of experience in sustainable agriculture, with a strong background in ornamental horticulture, public garden management, and landscape design. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Environmental Horticulture Sciences from the University of Florida. She completed her Master’s degrees in Business Management and International Business at the University of Florida as well.
Her specialization at the University of Florida was in public garden management. She has worked at several gardens around the country in a supervisory role.
Before this position, she was a garden supervisor at Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales. She also was with the Peace Corps for a time, working with a women’s group in Paraguay, helping them establish a farmers’ market and in programs about growing and eating different types of vegetables. She also worked with a school and helped develop a school garden in Panama.
If you have questions about your garden, landscape, or specialty crop, Stonecipher can be contacted at the Extension Office, 2741 Penn Avenue, Marianna, or by phone at 850-482-9620, via email to ashleykush@ufl.edu or on the web at jackson.ifas.ufl.edu.
You can also follow the horticulture program by signing up for the email newsletters at subscribe.ifas.ufl.edu and select Gardening in the Panhandle for homeowners, or Panhandle Ag e-News for commercial farmers.
If you are a Facebook user, the Master Gardeners have a page that home gardeners will want to follow @JacksonFLMasterGardeners, and for commercial farmers the Facebook page of choice is @FlaPanhandleAgriculture.