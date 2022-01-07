Stonecipher heads into 4th quarter as Jackson County horticulture agent

Ashley Stonecipher is in her first winter as the new Horticulture Extension Agent at UF/IFAS Extension Jackson County. She started the job eight months ago and serves specialty crop farmers, such as vegetable, fruit, citrus, nut, ornamental nursery, and sod production systems in Jackson County.

She coordinates matters for the Master Gardener volunteers that provide homeowners with educational programs and advice on gardening, landscaping, and lawn maintenance. Services available include soil and nematode testing, plant and weed identification, insect and disease identification, and pest and plant management recommendations.

Originally from Tampa, Stonecipher brings 10 years of experience in sustainable agriculture, with a strong background in ornamental horticulture, public garden management, and landscape design. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Environmental Horticulture Sciences from the University of Florida. She completed her Master’s degrees in Business Management and International Business at the University of Florida as well.

Her specialization at the University of Florida was in public garden management. She has worked at several gardens around the country in a supervisory role.