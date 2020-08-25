 Skip to main content
Storms shifted, but rains still come
HURRICANE LAURA

Storms shifted, but rains still come

For a while, all the weather models put the Florida Panhandle squarely in the path of Hurricane Laura’s approach landward.

While locals were relieved to see a shift that will likely take her to Louisiana or Texas, instead, the area did experience some rainfall and winds associated with Tropical Storm Marco, now downgraded to a tropical depression.

Jackson County Emergency Management Director Rodney Andreasen said Tuesday that he began getting alerts around 7 p.m. Monday that wind rotation associated with a possible tornado had been spotted near the areas of Malone/Greenwood on radar. However, no tornado was ever verified and he had not, as of Tuesday morning, heard any reports of any damage.

Rains were expected to continue the rest of this week, however, and while Andreasen said it won’t likely be enough to cause Chipola or Apalachicola river flooding, residents should still beware.

Localized road flooding is possible.

“I was greatly concerned about those early forecasts, and it’s a relief to have seen it move away,” Andreasen said of Laura. “But the ground is saturated now so there is still the possibility of some flooding over the roads, so watch those. Don’t get trapped. Turn around if you see conditions warrant.”

Saturated ground can also pose a threat to already-compromised trees.

As of midday Tuesday, Hurricane Laura was expected to make landfall as a possible dangerous Category 3 storm, well away from here, Wednesday night or early Thursday.

