Stormy weather possible Thursday
Forecast forces rescheduling of Fountain Grill open house

The potential for bad weather on Thursday has pushed a local ribbon cutting to another date.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the new Fountain Grill in Marianna announced the rescheduling of an open house at the business, moved from its original date of Thursday, to Monday, Nov. 1.

It starts at 3 p.m. and concludes at 5 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. at the business, located at 2982 Hwy. 71 North in Marianna.

Owned by Lawanda Calhoun, Fountain Grill is a takeout/pickup restaurant serving breakfast and lunch. The restaurant serves prime hamburgers, fresh panini sandwiches, salads, chicken, pork chops, shrimp and sides.

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call 850-633-7738 for more information.

As for the weather, forecasters are saying potential thunderstorms and high winds could begin in the overnight hours of Wednesday-into-Thursday, and potentially continue into most of the day Thursday. A trough of relatively low atmospheric pressure, coupled with an approaching cold front, is driving the predictions of bad weather here and forecasters say there’s potential for a few tornadoes across the region.

