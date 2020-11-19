 Skip to main content
Stray dogs fatally injure pedestrian
Stray dogs fatally injure pedestrian

A pack of stray dogs is believed to have fatally injured a Bascom man, who was found lying dead next to Kirkland Road on Wednesday morning around 7:48 a.m., according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alerted to his presence, officials from the sheriff’s office and the Florida Highway Patrol had responded to the area.

"Upon completing a thorough investigation, it was determined that the subject had been walking in the roadway, when he suffered life threatening injuries from an animal attack.

"The deceased was identified as Donald Ray Allen, 65 years old, from Bascom,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Office authorities said in a press release issued Thursday morning.

“The injuries are believed to have been caused by a pack of stray dogs roaming in the area. Investigators have been in contact with animal control, who will be placing traps in the area.

"If anyone has any information about these dogs, please contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or Animal Control at 850-718-0021,” the release continued.

